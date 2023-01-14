Bucks And Heat's Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports.

On Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat for the second game in a row.

The Heat defeated the Bucks 108-102 on Thursday night, and Gabe Vincent led the way with 28 points.

For Saturday's matchup, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 10:30 Eastern Time.

The Bucks have ruled out Serge Ibaka and Khris Middleton, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable.

As for the Heat, they will be without Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jovic.

Tyler Herro is questionable, while Udonis Haslem and Caleb Martin are both probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks enter the day as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games.

They are 3.5 games behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed (and a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the second seed).

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 5-5, and they are 11-10 in 21 games played on the road.

Meanwhile, the Heat are tied with the Indiana Pacers for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 23-20 in 43 games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

The Heat have won seven out of their last ten games, and they are a solid 13-9 in the 22 games they have hosted at home in Miami, Florida.

In 2020, the Heat beat the Bucks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Bucks beat the Heat in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.