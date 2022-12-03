Bucks And Hornets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in North Carolina on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in North Carolina (both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back.

For the game, the injury reports and starting lineups have been finalized.

The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka, Joe Ingles and MarJon Beauchamp.

Brook Lopez has been upgraded to available.

As for the Hornets, they will be without LaMelo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr., Gordon Hayward, Mark Williams and Cody Martin.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for the two teams have ben relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Carter, Allen, Nwora, Portis, Lopez on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Hornets will start Rozier, Oubre, McDaniels, Washington, Plumlee on Saturday.

The Bucks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers (133-129) at home in Wisconsin on Friday night.

Against the Hornets, they will be without their three best players, so they will be very shorthanded.

They come into the night with a 15-6 record in their first 21 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, the Bucks are 4-3 in seven games away from Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the Hornets defeated the Washington Wizards (117-116) at home in North Carolina on Friday night.

They are 7-15 in their first 22 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, they have gone 4-6 in the ten games they have hosted in North Carolina.

The Hornets continue to play without their best player (Ball), who has missed the last six games.