Bucks And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bucks have ruled out Serge Ibaka and Khris Middleton, while the Knicks will be without RJ Barrett, Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Allen, Connaughton, Giannis, Lopez on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Quickley, Grimes, Randle, Robinson on Monday."

The Bucks enter Monday night tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 25-14 in 39 games, but have gone just 4-6 in their last ten.

As for the Knicks, they are 22-18 in 40 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

While they are 5-5 in their last ten games, they come into the night in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

On the road, the Bucks are 9-9 in the 18 games they have played away from Milwaukee, while the Knicks are 10-10 in 20 games hosted at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

In November, the Bucks beat the Knicks 109-103 (in New York), and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 37 points and 13 rebounds.

Barrett (who is ruled out on Monday night) had 26 points for the Knicks.