Bucks And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are in Manhattan to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and announced their starting lineups.

The Bucks have ruled out MaJon Beauchamp, Serge Ibaka, Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

As for the Knicks, they will be without Ryan Arcidiacono, Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Carter, Allen, Giannis, Lopez on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Wednesday."

Coming into the night, the Bucks are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-5 record in their first 19 games.

They are only 2.0 games behind the Boston Celtics (the best team in the NBA) for the first seed.

At home, they have been unbelievable, with an 11-2 record in 13 games played in Wisconsin.

However, they have been mediocre on the road, with a 3-3 record in six games.

As for the Knicks, they are 10-11 in their first 21 games, which has them tied with the Miami Heat for the tenth seed in the east.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 4-5 in the nine games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.

On Oct. 28, the Bucks beat the Knicks (in Wisconsin) 119-108.