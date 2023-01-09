Bucks And Knicks Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the New York Knicks are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Bucks have ruled out Serge Ibaka and Khris Middleton, while the Knicks will be without DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels.

RJ Barrett is listed as doubtful.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks come into the night tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference (they are 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first).

They are 25-14 in 39 games and 4-6 in their last ten.

As for the Knicks, they come into the matchup in the middle of a four-game winning streak (5-5 in their last ten games).

They are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-18 record in 40 games.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 9-9 in the 18 games they have played outside of Wisconsin, while the Knicks are 10-10 in the 20 games they have hosted at home in New York City.

The two teams faced off in November (in New York), and the Bucks won 109-103, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 37 points and 13 rebounds.

Last season, the Bucks lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Celtics in seven games (they won the NBA Championship in 2021).

The Knicks are coming off a season where they missed the NBA Playoffs (they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference during the 2020-21 NBA season).