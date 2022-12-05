Bucks And Magic Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bucks will be without Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen, MarJon Beauchamp, Serge Ibaka and Joe Ingles.

Khris Middleton has been upgraded to available.

As for the Magic, they have ruled out Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Jonathan Issac, Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Nwora, Middleton, Giannis, Portis on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Magic will start Fultz, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Moe Wagner, Bol on Monday."

The Bucks are coming off a 105-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

They are 16-6 in their first 22 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks have gone 6-4, and they are 5-3 in the eight games they have played on the road away from Wisconsin.

As for the Magic, they are coming off a 121-108 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Canada on Saturday night.

They are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak and 1-9 in their last ten games.

At home, the Magic have gone 4-8 in the 12 games they have hosted in Orlando, Florida.

2022 first-overall pick Paolo Banchero has gotten off to an excellent start to his NBA career with averages of 21.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists per contest.