Bucks And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas on Friday evening.

The Bucks will be without Joe Ingles and Wesley Matthews.

Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Tyler Dorsey, Jaden Hardy and McKinley Wright IV.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Giannis, Lopez on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Mavs will start Doncic, Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith, Powell on Friday."

The Bucks come into the matchup with an 18-6 record in their first 24 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 6-3 in nine games outside of Wisconsin.

Earlier this season, the Bucks defeated the Mavs (at home) 124-115.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, while Luka Doncic had 27 points, five rebounds and 12 assists.

The Mavs enter the night with a 13-11 record in their first 24 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference (they are only 3.0 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed).

In addition, they are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Mavs are 10-3 in the 13 games they have hosted in Texas.