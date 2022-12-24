Bucks And Nets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets will face off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bucks have ruled out Khris Middleton, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available.

Over the last two games, Antetokounmpo has scored 87 points and grabbed 24 rebounds.

As for the Nets, they have ruled out Joe Harris, Kessler Edwards and Alondes Williams.

David Duke Jr., Day'Ron Sharpe and Yuta Watanabe have all been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Carter, Allen, Giannis, Lopez on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Friday."

The two teams last played in October, and the Bucks won 110-99 at home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, while Kevin Durant had 33 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Nets.

Right now, the Bucks are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-9 record in 31 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 8-6 in 14 on the road.

As for the Nets, they are 20-12 in 32 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak and are 9-1 in their last ten games.

At home, the Nets are 11-5 in 16 games in Brooklyn.