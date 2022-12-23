Bucks And Nets Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

The Bucks have listed Khris Middleton as doubtful, while two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable.

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without Alondes Williams and Kessler Edwards.

Yuta Watanabe is questionable, while David Duke Jr. and Day'Ron Sharpe have both been upgraded to available.

Star point guard Kyrie Irving, who missed Wednesday’s 143-113 win over the Golden State Warriors, is not on the injury report.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks enter the matchup as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-9 record in 31 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 8-6 in 14 on the road away from Wisconsin.

As for the Nets, they are one of the hottest teams in the entire league.

Over the last ten games, they are 9-1 and currently in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

At home, the Nets have an 11-5 record in 16 games hosted at Barclays Center.

The two teams faced off in October, and the Bucks won 110-99 (in Wisconsin).

Antetokounmpo had a sensational performance putting up 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes of playing time.

12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant led the Nets with 33 points, six rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes of playing time.

They also faced off in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, and the Bucks won the series in seven games.