Bucks Injury Report Against The Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Wisconsin on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Nets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Pat Connaughton and Brook Lopez have both been ruled out for the game, while George Hill is currently listed as questionable.

The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-24 record in the 60 games that they have played.

In the 31 games that they have played at home in Wisconsin they are an impressive 20-11.

As for the Nets, they are currently 31-29 on the season, and they are the eighth seed in the east.

