Bucks And Pelicans Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups for Monday's game.

AJ Green, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Khris Middleton have been ruled for the Bucks.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram, Dereon Seabron, Larry Nance Jr., Kira Lewis Jr. and E.J. Liddell have been ruled out for the Pelicans.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Beauchamp, Allen, Giannis, Lopez on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pelicans will start McCollum, Jones, Murphy, Williamson, Valanciunas on Monday."

The Bucks are 21-8 in 29 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (they have the least amount of losses in the league).

In addition, they are 7-3 in their last ten games and 7-5 in 12 games on the road away from Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's 123-97 win over the Utah Jazz (due to a knee injury), but he is back in the starting lineup for Monday's game.

As for the Pelicans, they are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 18-11 in 29 games but in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On Saturday night, the Pelicans lost 118-114 to the Phoenix Suns (and they allowed Devin Booker to score 58 points).

At home, the Pelicans are a very impressive 12-3 in 15 games hosted in Louisiana.

This will be the first matchup between the Bucks and Pelicans of the 2022-23 NBA season.