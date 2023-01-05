Bucks And Raptors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bucks will be without George Hill, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have ruled out Otto Porter Jr., Ron Harper Jr. and Dalano Banton.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Carter, Allen, Connaughton, Giannis, Lopez on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent Jr., Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam on Wednesday."

The Bucks come into the game on the second night of a back-to-back (they beat the Washington Wizards 123-113 at home on Tuesday evening).

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-13 record in 37 games and 1.5 games behind Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 4-6, and they are 8-9 in 17 games on the road.

As for the Raptors, they are tied with the Chicago Bulls and Wizards for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They come into the night with a 16-21 record in 37 games and are 3-7 in their last ten.

However, the Raptors have been solid at home, going 11-8 in the 19 games they have hosted in Canada.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Bucks and Raptors have faced off.