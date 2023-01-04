Bucks And Raptors Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday evening, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Canada.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Bucks have ruled out George Hill, Jrue Holiday, Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton.

Meanwhile, the Raptors will be without Otto Porter Jr., Ron Harper Jr. and Dalano Banton.

The Bucks come into the night on the second night of a back-to-back.

They beat the Washington Wizards (at home) 123-113 on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was sensational with 55 points, ten rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 37 minutes of playing time.

Through 37 games, the Bucks are 24-13, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

In 17 games on the road away from Wisconsin, the Bucks are 8-9.

As for the Raptors, they are tied with the Chicago Bulls and Wizards for the tenth seed in the east.

Over 37 games, they are 16-21 and 3-7 in their last ten.

After finishing the 2021-22 season as the fifth seed, they have been a disappointment so far this season.

In their most recent game, the Raptors lost 122-114 to the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday night.

Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam combined for 98 points.

At home, the Raptors are 11-8 in 17 games hosted in Canada.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Bucks and Raptors have faced off.