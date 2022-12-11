Bucks And Rockets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Sunday evening, the Houston Rockets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bucks have ruled out Wesley Matthews and Joe Ingles.

Meanwhile, the Rockets will be without Jae'Sean Tate.

Darius Days, Trevor Hudgins and Josh Cristopher have all been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Allen, Middleton, Giannis, Lopez on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Rockets will start Porter Jr., Green, Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun on Sunday."

The Bucks come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA.

At 19-6 in their first 25 games, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and only one game behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 8-2 and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

On the road, the Bucks have an impressive 7-3 record in ten games outside of Wisconsin.

In their last game, they beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-105.

As for the Rockets, they are one of the worst teams in the NBA.

They are 7-18 in 25 games, which has them at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Rockets are 4-6, and they are 4-5 in the nine games they have hosted in Houston, Texas.

In their last game, they lost 118-109 to the San Antonio Spurs.