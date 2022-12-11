Bucks And Rockets Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets have announced their injury reports.

On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets are facing off in Texas.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Bucks will be without Joe Ingles and Wesley Matthews.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have ruled out Jae'Sean Tate.

Josh Christopher, Darius Days and Trevor Hudgins have all been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks come into the night with a 19-6 record in their first 25 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have the second most wins in the entire NBA and are just one game behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed in the east.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks have gone 8-2, and they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

On the road, they are 7-3 in ten games away from Wisconsin.

Right now, the Bucks appear to be one of the true contenders to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

As for the Rockets, they are one of the worst teams in the NBA, with a 7-18 record in their first 25 games.

They are the 15th seed in the Western Conference (last place).

Over the last ten games, the Rockets are 4-6, and they are 4-5 in the nine games they have hosted in Houston, Texas.

After years of being a contender, they traded away 2018 MVP James Harden during the 2020-21 season and are now in rebuilding mode.

There is young talent on the roster, but they clearly have a ways to go before contending for the NBA playoffs.