Skip to main content
Bucks And Thunder Injury Reports

Bucks And Thunder Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder have announced their injury reports for Wednesday’s game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in Oklahoma.   

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.  

The Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, A.J. Green, Jrue Holiday, Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton.  

Meanwhile, the Thunder have ruled out Eugene Omoruyi, Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams and Lindy Waters III. 

Aleksej Pokusevski is listed as available.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Bucks will remain without Middleton and Connaughton for the 11th straight game, and this will be the second time in three games that their best player Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.  

They had started out the season with a 9-0 record but lost their last game against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Monday evening.

However, they are still the top team in the NBA, with a 9-1 record in their first ten games of the season.  

On Saturday evening, the Bucks beat the Thunder (without Antetokounmpo) by a score of 108-94. 

Bobby Portis had a big game grabbing 21 rebounds, while veteran center Brook Lopez had 25 points. 

As for the Thunder, they started out the year with a respectable 4-3 record in their first six contests.

Unfortunately, they have gone cold and are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been brilliant through their first 10 games averaging 30.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

The former Kentucky star has also been elite on defense averaging 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest. 

USATSI_18028193_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Thunder Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17471061_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James Announces His Status For Lakers-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19338060_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trae Young's Injury Status For Jazz-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16893318_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19310594_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donte DiVincenzo Nearing A Return For Golden State Warriors

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19178310_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pelicans-Bulls Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19383105_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Updated Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder Game

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19381919_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Orlando Magic Star Rookie Will Not Play Wednesday Against Mavericks

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19271417_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Andre Drummond's Injury Status For Pelicans-Bulls Game

By Brett Siegel