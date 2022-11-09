Bucks And Thunder Injury Reports

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in Oklahoma.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.

The Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton, A.J. Green, Jrue Holiday, Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have ruled out Eugene Omoruyi, Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams and Lindy Waters III.

Aleksej Pokusevski is listed as available.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks will remain without Middleton and Connaughton for the 11th straight game, and this will be the second time in three games that their best player Antetokounmpo has been ruled out.

They had started out the season with a 9-0 record but lost their last game against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Monday evening.

However, they are still the top team in the NBA, with a 9-1 record in their first ten games of the season.

On Saturday evening, the Bucks beat the Thunder (without Antetokounmpo) by a score of 108-94.

Bobby Portis had a big game grabbing 21 rebounds, while veteran center Brook Lopez had 25 points.

As for the Thunder, they started out the year with a respectable 4-3 record in their first six contests.

Unfortunately, they have gone cold and are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been brilliant through their first 10 games averaging 30.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

The former Kentucky star has also been elite on defense averaging 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest.