Bucks Injury Report Against The Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks will be on the road to take on the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks come into the game with a 38-25 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game wining streak, and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Bulls, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, and they are the third seed in the east with a 39-24 record in 63 games.

