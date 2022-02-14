Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin on Monday night, and for the game they will likely have their best player available.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable on the injury report (ankle) and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and this season are once again one of the best teams in the NBA.
They come into Monday with a 35-22 record in 57 games, and are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
In their last ten games they are 7-3, and at home in Milwaukee they are 19-9 in 28 games.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-34 record.
