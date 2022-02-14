Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin on Monday night, and for the game they will likely have their best player available. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable on the injury report (ankle) and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, and this season are once again one of the best teams in the NBA. 

They come into Monday with a 35-22 record in 57 games, and are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

In their last ten games they are 7-3, and at home in Milwaukee they are 19-9 in 28 games. 

As for the Trail Blazers, they are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-34 record.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Play Is Going Viral

16 seconds ago
USATSI_13796447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game

43 seconds ago
USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Trail Blazers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17513312_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Fans Will Love What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After They Lost To The Trail Blazers

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Brother Seth Getting Traded To The Nets

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16948307_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Pistons-Wizards Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16018379_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Knicks Should Sign This Former All-Star Point Guard

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons' Status For Kings-Nets Game

14 hours ago
USATSI_15929227_168388303_lowres
News

Seth Curry And Andre Drummond's Status For Kings-Nets Game

14 hours ago