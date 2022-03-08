Skip to main content
Bucks Injury Report Against The Thunder

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Thunder can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen have all been ruled out for the game.   

The Bucks come into Tuesday as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-25 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall. 

On the road, they are 17-13 in 30 games away from Wisconsin. 

