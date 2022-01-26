Bucks Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is probable.

Meanwhile, Wesley Matthews, Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez and Lindell Wigginton have all been ruled out.

Allen is suspended for the game.

The Bucks come into Wednesday night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-19 record in 49 games.

As for the Cavs, they continue to be one of the best surprises in the NBA, and after missing the playoffs last season, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball