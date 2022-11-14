Skip to main content

Bucks Injury Report Against The Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks have updated their injury report as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Wisconsin for the second time this season.  

They've played two times already, and each team has won on their home floor. 

For Monday's game, the Bucks have announced their injury report (as of 2:30 Eastern Time). 

Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles, Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton and A.J. Green have all been ruled out for the contest.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen and MarJon Beauchamp are all listed as probable. 

NBA's official injury report 

Holiday and Middleton are two of their best three players, and Middleton has yet to play in a game so far this season. 

Antetokounmpo is their best player (and one of the top three players in the world). 

He's missed three out of their last four games and two straight. 

That being said, he is listed as probable, which indicates that the two-time MVP will likely play. 

The Bucks come into the game with a 10-2 record in their first 12 games, which has them as the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They had been a perfect 9-0 before losing to the Hawks in Georgia at State Farm Arena. 

While they are the best team in the NBA, they have lost two out of their last three games.

Health has been their only problem so far. 

As for the Hawks, they are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania, but they are still 8-5 in their first 13 games and tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth seed in the east. 

