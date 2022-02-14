Skip to main content
Bucks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

Bucks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin on Monday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin on Monday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night in Wisconsin, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured  rom the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured  rom the NBA's official injury report.

Pat Connaughton, George Hill and Brook Lopez have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.  

The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-22 record in 57 games. 

After winning the NBA title last season they have picked up right back where they left off as one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

In their last ten games they are 7-3, and at home this season they are 19-9. 

USATSI_17179172_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

28 seconds ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Spurs

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Clippers

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17225718_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before Saturday's Game

54 minutes ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Play Is Going Viral

55 minutes ago
USATSI_13796447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game

55 minutes ago
USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Trail Blazers

56 minutes ago
USATSI_17513312_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Fans Will Love What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After They Lost To The Trail Blazers

56 minutes ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Brother Seth Getting Traded To The Nets

57 minutes ago