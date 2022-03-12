Bucks Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks will be in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks come into the game on a roll as they have won six straight games, and are 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

They are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-25 record in the 67 games that they have played so far this season.

In the 31 games that they have played on the road away from Wisconsin they are 18-13 on the year.

