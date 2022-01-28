Bucks Injury Report Against Knicks

Skip to main content
Bucks Injury Report For Friday's Game Against Knicks

Bucks Injury Report For Friday's Game Against Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Bucks against the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account. 

Westley Matthews is probable, Rodney Hood is doubtful and Brook Lopez is out. 

The Bucks come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-20 record in 50 games. 

They are 17-8 at home this season, and 5-5 in their last ten games overall on the season. 

As for the Knicks, they are the 11th seed in the east with a 23-26 record. 

In the 23 games that they have played on the road they are 11-12. 

