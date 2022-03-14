Bucks Player Could Potentially Miss The Rest Of The Season
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks could be without DeAndre Bembry for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.
The tweets from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below, and his story on ESPN can be read here.
Wojnarowski wrote: "Milwaukee Bucks G/F DeAndre Bembry is feared to have suffered a season-ending right knee injury, sources tell ESPN. He’s getting an MRI today after leaving loss to Golden State on Saturday night needing help off the floor."
Bembry began his season with the Brooklyn Nets, but after being waived, he signed with the Bucks.
On the season he is averaging 5.1 points, 2.9 rebonds and 1.2 assists in 56 games played.
The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and this year they are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-26 record.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.