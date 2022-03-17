Skip to main content
Bucks And Kings Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings are facing off in California on Wednesday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.   

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Everyone on the injury report has already been ruled out for the contest. 

The Bucks come into the night as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-26 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Kings, they come in with a 25-45 record in 70 games, and are the 13th seed in the Western Conference.  

The Bucks won the NBA Title last season, while the Kings have not been to the postseason since 2006. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

