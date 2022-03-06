Skip to main content
Bucks Injury Report Against The Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury report for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.   

The full injury report for the Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Pat Connaughton, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Brook Lopez and George Hill have all been ruled out for the contest.  

The Bucks come into the game as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-25 record in the 64 games that they have played so far this season. 

They are on a three-game winning streak, and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall.   

The Bucks and Suns faced off in the NBA Finals last season, and the Bucks won the series in six games to win the championship. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

