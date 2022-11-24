Skip to main content

Bulls And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin. 

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups and final injury reports.  

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball and Goran Dragic, while the Bucks remain without Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The starting lineups for the two teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Wednesday.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Carter, Allen, Giannis, Lopez on Wednesday."

The Bulls are coming off a season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017 when they finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have gotten off to a very slow start to the 2022-23 season. 

They are 7-10 in their first 17 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the east.

In their last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are an abysmal 2-5 in seven games on the road away from the United Center. 

As for the Bucks, they have yet to have Middleton (one of their top-three players) play in a game so far this season.

However, they are still 12-4 in their first 16 games and a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

At home, they have been superb, with a 9-1 record in the ten games they have hosted in Wisconsin. 

Over their last ten games, they have gone 6-4. 

USATSI_17364931_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18010729_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Got Dunked On

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12840987_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17692304_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted At NBA Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18107425_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes More NBA History

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17768205_168388303_lowres
Injuries

C.J. McCollum's Status For Pelicans-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17973898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets' Final Injury Report And Available Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18186244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17674955_168388303_lowres (2)
Injuries

Khris Middleton Getting Closer To Return For Milwaukee Bucks

By Brett Siegel