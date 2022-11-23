Bulls And Bucks Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball, while Goran Dragic is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton.

NBA's official injury report

The Bulls come into the game after beating the Boston Celtics 121-107 in Chicago on Monday night.

For the Celtics, the loss ended a nine-game winning streak.

The win for the Bulls was surprising because they have struggled in a big way to start the season.

They come into the night with a 7-10 record in their first 17 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over their last ten games, they have a 4-6 record and are 2-5 in the seven games they have played on the road.

The Bucks come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 12-4 record in their first 16 games.

They are the second seed in the east and are a half-game behind the Boston Celtics.

Middleton has yet to play in a game so far this season, and he is arguably their second-best player (he made his third trip to the All-Star Game last season).

At home, the Bucks have been elite, with a 9-1 record in the ten games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

In their last game, they beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night.