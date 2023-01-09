Bulls And Celtics Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Chicago Bulls in Massachusetts.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball, Tony Bradley, Carlik Jones and Marko Simonovic.

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso and Javonte Green are both listed as questionable.

As for the Celtics, they have ruled out JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari and Mfiondu Kabengele.

2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart is doubtful.

NBA's official injury report

The Bulls come into the night with a 19-21 record in 40 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and 7-3 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Bulls are 8-12 in the 20 games they have played away from the United Center in Chicago.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA (and first seed in the east) with a 28-12 record in 40 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, and they are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the Celtics are an impressive 15-5 in the 20 games they have hosted in Massachusetts.

The two teams faced off in November, and the Bulls won 121-107.

All five starters for the Bulls scored in double-digits, while DeMar DeRozan led the way with 28 points.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum, who had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.