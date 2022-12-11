Bulls And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Sunday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Kostas Antetokounmpo and Marko Simonovic.

Javonte Green has been upgraded to available.

As for the Hawks, they will remain without John Collins and Dejounte Murray.

De'Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu have both been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hawks will start Young, Forrest, Griffin, Hunter, Capela on Sunday."

The Bulls are playing the second night of a back-to-back, as they crushed the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 at home on Friday night at the United Center.

Seven players scored in double-digits.

Coming into the night, the Bulls are 11-14 in 25 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they have been playing better as of late and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Bulls are 4-9 in 13 games.

As for the Hawks, they are tied with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors for the seventh seed in the east.

They are 13-13 in 26 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, the Hawks have been good, with an 8-5 record in 13 games at State Farm Arena.