Bulls And Hawks Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.

On Sunday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Chicago Bulls at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Alex Caruso and Marko Simonovic.

Meanwhile, Javonte Green is listed as questionable.

As for the Hawks, they have ruled out John Collins and Dejounte Murray, while De'Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu have been listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Bulls will be on the second night of a back-to-back after crushing the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 at home in Illinois on Friday night.

They are now 11-14 in their first 25 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Bulls have gone 5-5, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

As for the Hawks, they last played on Friday night when they lost 120-116 to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

The Hawks continue to play without Murray and Collins, who are two of their best players.

They come into the night with a 13-13 record in 26 games, which has them tied with the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Hawks have gone 3-7, and they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

At home, the Hawks are 8-5, while the Bulls have struggled on the road going 4-9.