Skip to main content
UPDATE: Bulls And Jazz Injury Reports

UPDATE: Bulls And Jazz Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

Update: Trent Forrest has been ruled out for the game. 

The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.    

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Everyone on the injury report is already ruled out except for Zach LaVine (probable) and Trent Forrest (questionable).  

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-27 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.  

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and have a 42-26 record in the 68 games that they have played.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_7955294_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs Injury Report Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar11 seconds ago
USATSI_17591739_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Kings Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar29 seconds ago
USATSI_17615695_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Jazz Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar47 seconds ago
USATSI_17162729_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Wednesday

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17819043_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After Kyrie Irving Dropped 60 Points

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17119074_168388303_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins' Status For Celtics-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17375756_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Mavericks

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago