Bulls And Knicks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Friday night, the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green.

Meanwhile, Goran Dragic has been upgraded to available.

As for the Knicks, they have ruled out Obi Toppin, DaQuan Jeffries and Trevor Keels.

Quentin Grimes has been upgraded to available.

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Grimes, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Friday."

The Bulls and Knicks have already played two times this season, and the Knicks are 2-0 in those matchups.

While the Bulls have gotten off to a tough start to the 2022-23 season, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after beating the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat (both on the road).

They are 13-18 in 31 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Knicks, they are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and before losing 113-106 to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, they had been on an eight-game winning streak.

They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-14 record in 32 games.

On the road, the Bulls have gone 6-11 in 17 games, while the Knicks are 8-8 in 16 games at home.