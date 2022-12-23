Bulls And Knicks Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks have announced their injury reports.

On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr.

Meanwhile, Javonte Green is doubtful and Goran Dragic is probable.

As for the Knicks, they will be without Obi Toppin, Trevor Keels and DaQuan Jeffries.

Quentin Grimes is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Bulls have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

However, they come into the matchup in the middle of a two-game winning streak (they beat the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on the road).

Right now, the Bulls are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-18 record in 31 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games and 6-11 in 17 on the road.

As for the Knicks, they have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Before losing 113-106 to the Toronto Raptors (at home on Wednesday night), they had been in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 8-2, and at home, they are 8-8 in 16 hosted at Madison Square Garden.

Currently, the Knicks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-14 record in 32 games.

They are only one game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed and two games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth seed.