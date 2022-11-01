Bulls And Nets Final Injury Reports

Skip to main content
The Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury reports for Tuesday’s game.
On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center.   

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.    

The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Andre Drummond and Kostas Antetokounmpo.  

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu are both available.  

As for the Nets, they will be without T.J. Warren, Ben Ben Simmons and Seth curry.

The Bulls come into the game with a 3-4 record in their first seven games, and they are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak. 

DeMar DeRozan is leading the team averaging 25.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest on 53.0% shooting from the field. 

They have wins over the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers and losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.  

Meanwhile, the Nets come into the game struggling with a 2-5 record in their first seven games of the season.

They snapped their four-game losing streak with a win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. 

On Tuesday afternoon, they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash.

He had been in the middle of his third season with the team. 

The Nets have wins over the Toronto Raptors and Pacers and losses against the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Pacers. 

Kevin Durant has led the way averaging 32.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest. 

He is also shooting 52.4% from the field. 

