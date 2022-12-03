Bulls And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors are facing off in San Francisco.

On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors are facing off in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bulls have ruled out Kostas Antetokounmpo, Lonzo Ball, Malcolm Hill and Marko Simonovic.

Alex Caruso has been upgraded to available.

As for the Warriors, they have ruled out Andre Iguodala (who has yet to play in a game so far this season).

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Caruso, LaVine, DeRozan, Green, Vucevic on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Friday."

The Bulls come into the night struggling to start the season with a 9-12 record in their first 21 games.

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 4-6 record in their last ten games.

On the road, they have a 4-7 record in the 11 games they have played away from the United Center.

As for the Warriors, they got off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season but are now playing better (6-4 in their last ten games).

They are 11-11 in their first 22 games, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they have been sensational, with a 9-1 record in their first ten games at the Chase Center.