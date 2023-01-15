Bulls And Warriors Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports.

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are facing off at the United Center in Illinois.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Andre Iguodala and JaMychal Green.

Meanwhile, the Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green.

Tony Bradley and DeMar DeRozan are questionable, while Zach LaVine is probable.

NBA's official injury report

In December, the Warriors hosted the Bulls at the Chase Center, and the Warriors won 119-111.

Jordan Poole led the way with 30 points.

The Bulls come into the day tied with the Toronto Raptors for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 19-24 in 43 games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, and they are 11-10 in 21 games at home.

Last season, the Bulls made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017, so the slow start to the 2022-23 season has been disappointing.

As for the Warriors, they got off to a poor start to the year but are now playing much better.

Currently, the defending NBA Champions are 21-21 in 42 games, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

The Warriors are 6-4 in their last ten games but just 4-16 in the 20 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center.