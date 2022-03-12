Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Status For Cavs-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine's Status For Cavs-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Saturday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, but for the game they could be without one of their All-Stars. 

Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-26 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.  

However, they are only 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the conference.     

At home, the Bulls have an impressive 24-10 record in the 34 games that they have played at the United Center.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16897623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Cavs-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17868446_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Wild Video Of Ben Simmons Getting On Team's Bus Outside Of Hotel In Philadelphia

By Ben Stinar37 seconds ago
USATSI_17295201_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17868448_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Owner Of The Nets Tweeted After They Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_16994169_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Amazing Play That Didn't Count

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17701826_168388303_lowres
Injuries

A New York Knicks Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Season

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_4374843_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Working Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17083583_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kevin Durant Talk With Fans During Nets-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago