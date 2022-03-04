Bulls Injury Report Against The Bucks
The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Illinois on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, Tyler Cook, Marko Simonovic and Patrick Williams have all been ruled out for the game.
The Bulls are coming off of a loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Thursday night, so this game will be the second night of a back-to-back.
They are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-24 record in the 63 games that they have played.
As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the east with a 38-25 record in 63 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.