Bulls Injury Report Against The Bucks For Game 2

The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Chicago Bulls are once again in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.   

For the game, the Bulls have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Bulls lost Game 1 on Sunday evening, so they enter Wednesday trailing 1-0 in the series. 

The following two games will be played at the United Center in Chicago. 

