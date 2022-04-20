Bulls Injury Report Against The Bucks For Game 2
The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Chicago Bulls are once again in Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bulls have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time.
The Bulls lost Game 1 on Sunday evening, so they enter Wednesday trailing 1-0 in the series.
The following two games will be played at the United Center in Chicago.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.