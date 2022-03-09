Bulls Injury Report Against The Pistons
The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
The Chicago Bulls are in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Bulls against the Pistons can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-26 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.
Recently, they had held onto the second seed in the east for a large chunk of time, but they are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2017, but that will likely change this year.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.