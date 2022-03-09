Bulls Injury Report Against The Pistons

Skip to main content
The Chicago Bulls have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

The Chicago Bulls are in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Bulls against the Pistons can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-26 record in the 65 games that they have played in so far this season.  

Recently, they had held onto the second seed in the east for a large chunk of time, but they are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak. 

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2017, but that will likely change this year. 

