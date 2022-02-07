Skip to main content
Bulls Injury Report Against The Suns

Bulls Injury Report Against The Suns

The Chicago Bulls lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, but have a quick turnaround on Monday night when they host the Phoenix Suns.

The Chicago Bulls lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, but have a quick turnaround on Monday night when they host the Phoenix Suns.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, and for the game they could be without two of their best players.  

The injury report for the Bulls can be seen in the screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official 12:30 Eastern Time injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official 12:30 Eastern Time injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official 12:30 Eastern Time injury report.

Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr., Marko Simonovic and Patrick Williams have all been ruled out for the game. 

Meanwhile, Coby White and Zach LaVine are both listed as questionable. 

The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-20 record in the 53 games that they've played. 

They have not been to the postseason since 2017, but that appears as if it will change this season. 

As of right now, they are a legitimate contender to come out of the Eastern Conference this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13443296_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Suns

17 seconds ago
USATSI_17513312_168388303_lowres
Rumors

This Team Is Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Mitchell Robinson

57 seconds ago
USATSI_17182058_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against Jazz

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16897623_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Suns-Bulls Game

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Kevin Love Posted On Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Pacers

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17591750_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report For Game With Knicks

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17317321_168388303_lowres
Rumors

These Two Teams Have Reportedly Made Trade Offers For Dennis Schröder

4 minutes ago
USATSI_16077859_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against Bulls

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17520701_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Washington Wizards Injury Report Against Miami Heat

5 minutes ago