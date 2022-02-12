Bulls Injury Report For Game With Thunder
The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off in Illinois on Saturday night, and the injury report for the Bulls for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Patrick Williams, Marko Simonovic, Derrick Jones Jr., Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball have all been ruled out for the game.
Meanwhile, Zach LaVine and Javonte Green are questionable, while Nikola Vucevic is probable.
The Bulls come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 35-21 record, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
In the 28 games that they have played at home they are 20-8 this season.
They have not been to the playoffs since 2017, but they are very likely to end that drought.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.