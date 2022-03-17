Skip to main content
FINAL UPDATE: Bulls And Jazz Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports for Wednesday's game.

Update: Zach LaVine is available. 

Update: Trent Forrest has been ruled out for the game. 

The Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz are facing off in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.    

The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Everyone on the injury report is already ruled out except for Zach LaVine (probable) and Trent Forrest (questionable).   

The Bulls come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-27 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.  

As for the Jazz, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and have a 42-26 record in the 68 games that they have played.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

