Zach LaVine's Status For Hawks-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night at the United Center in Illinois, and for the game they will have their All-Star guard available.

Zach LaVine is not on the injury report for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

LaVine played in his second All-Star game over the weekend, and the former UCLA star is having an excellent season averaging 24.6 points per game on 48.2% shooting from the field and 39.9% shooting from the three-point range.

The Bulls have not been to the playoffs since 2017, but they are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 record in 59 games.

LaVine has yet to make the playoffs in his NBA career.

