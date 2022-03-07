Skip to main content
Nikola Vucevic's Status For Bulls-76ers Game

Nikola Vucevic has been listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Chicago Bulls will be in Pennsylvania to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.  

Nikola Vucevic has been listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Bulls come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 39-25 record on the year, but they are struggling as of late. 

They are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak, which has made them fall in the standings.  

However, the franchise is still poised to make it's first postseason since the 2016-17 NBA season.  

