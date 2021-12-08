Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Very Unfortunate News Announced About Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum
    Publish date:

    Very Unfortunate News Announced About Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum

    C.J. McCollum has a collapsed right lung, the Portland Trail Blazers announced on Tuesday.
    Author:

    C.J. McCollum has a collapsed right lung, the Portland Trail Blazers announced on Tuesday.

    The Portland Trail Blazers announced that star shooting guard C.J. McCollum has a Pneumothorax (collapsed right lung) and the tweet from the team can be seen embedded below. 

    There is no timetable for his return.

    The Trail Blazers are already without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who is out with an abdominal injury. 

    On the season, they are 11-14 in their first 25 games, and after losing in the playoffs in the first round in back-to-back seasons, they also have a first-year head coach, and recently fired their General Manager. 

    Right now, the Trail Blazers are just not a good basketball team. 

    All anyone can hope for is that McCollum returns back to the court healthy after this huge announcement. 

    They will play the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco on Wednesday night. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16161159_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Very Unfortunate News About Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Update On James Wiseman From Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr

    14 minutes ago
    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17315653_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Nets Hold Off The Mavs On The Final Play Of The Game To Complete A Miraculous Comeback

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_17315684_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kevin Durant's Clutch Shot In The Fourth Quarter Of The Nets-Mavs Game

    40 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122703_168388303_lowres
    News

    Update On DeMar DeRozan's Status After Entering Health And Safety Protocols

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17294546_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets’ Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17218516_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kemba Walker Said About Being Pulled From The Knicks Rotation

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17309040_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Magic

    7 hours ago