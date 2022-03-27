CJ McCollum's For Pelicans-Lakers Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are in California to face off with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening, and for the game they could be without their star shooting guard.

CJ McCollum has been listed as questionable for the contest due to an ankle injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Pelicans come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-43 record in the 74 games that they have played in.

