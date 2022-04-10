C.J. McCollum's Hilarious Deleted Tweet Before The Pelicans Play The Warriors
C.J. McCollum sent out a tweet on Sunday before the New Orleans Pelicans host the Golden State Warriors.
On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Golden State Warriors, and before the game C.J. McCollum sent out a hilarious tweet.
The post has now been deleted, but a screenshot of what the veteran guard tweeted can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of br_betting.
McCollum was drafted in 2013, and had spent his entire career with the Portland Trail Blazers before being traded to the Pelicans earlier this season.
They enter the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-46 record int he 81 games that they have played.
